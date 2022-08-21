A small update to put Dragon Eggs inside all kinds of chests in the game. This should make summoning the Green Dragon a bit easier and provide some more food for the Skelegators.
Archons of Doom update for 21 August 2022
Easier to find Dragon Eggs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update