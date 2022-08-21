 Skip to content

Archons of Doom update for 21 August 2022

Easier to find Dragon Eggs

Archons of Doom update for 21 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update to put Dragon Eggs inside all kinds of chests in the game. This should make summoning the Green Dragon a bit easier and provide some more food for the Skelegators.

