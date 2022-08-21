- Added roadmap to the main menu.
- Additional savegame slot.
- 3 new achievements.
- Disabling a Point Defence Turret will immediately release the Sanbus lock on its target, so another device can pick it up without delay.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 21 August 2022
0.549.2 - Parlay?
