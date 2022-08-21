Territory – Alpha 4 - Part 1 – Lakes, Swimming and Fortress Building

Hey there, I'm dropping the first half of the Alpha 4 content updates now. There will be more fortress and barricade build parts coming very soon as well as some new resource items and tasty rare loot.

Hope you enjoy the update.

Added

Several Large lakes and dam water sources added to the Origins map

Swimming and diving with damage from running out of breath

Audio effects for underwater and drowning and taking damage

1st Half of craftable Fortress build parts. Large and small gates, log fences, towers and walkways. Still to come – pallisade and spike walls other towers and platforms.

Trader Houses (Currently empty but they look the part from the outside)

Changed