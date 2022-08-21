 Skip to content

Territory update for 21 August 2022

Territory – Alpha 4 - Part 1 – Lakes, Swimming and Fortress Building

Build 9356941

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there, I'm dropping the first half of the Alpha 4 content updates now. There will be more fortress and barricade build parts coming very soon as well as some new resource items and tasty rare loot.

Hope you enjoy the update.

Added

  • Several Large lakes and dam water sources added to the Origins map
  • Swimming and diving with damage from running out of breath
  • Audio effects for underwater and drowning and taking damage
  • 1st Half of craftable Fortress build parts. Large and small gates, log fences, towers and walkways. Still to come – pallisade and spike walls other towers and platforms.
  • Trader Houses (Currently empty but they look the part from the outside)

Changed

  • Reduced initial delay for Raider spawns on begin start of play session
  • World Map 2nd Pass

