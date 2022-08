Sorry for the long wait for an update, but it's out. The tutorial bug is fixed guyes.

Don't forget that I'm just a one man developer. I had a lot of private problems like cancer. Please I ask for your understanding . I would also ask those who have unfortunately made a bad rating to at least neutralize it, so that the game is not badly received. I will try to find more time to improve the game in the future.

Best regards

Shadowless Studios and I Tamer G. :)