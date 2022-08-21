 Skip to content

AsteroIdle update for 21 August 2022

v0.2.7 update

  • New Autopilot upgrades added

    (According to your suggestions, you can gain auto-damage per seconds with these upgrades now.)

  • Infinity prevent system added

    (To prevent possibly bugs, like an enemy with an infinity hp etc.)

