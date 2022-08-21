-
New Autopilot upgrades added
(According to your suggestions, you can gain auto-damage per seconds with these upgrades now.)
-
Infinity prevent system added
(To prevent possibly bugs, like an enemy with an infinity hp etc.)
AsteroIdle update for 21 August 2022
v0.2.7 update
