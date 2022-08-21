 Skip to content

夏恋幻梦 update for 21 August 2022

2022/8/21 Third Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9356795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing SummerDream. Here is the context of this update:

  • Improves rendering quality for devices with 720p or 1080p resolution.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1646351
  • Loading history…
