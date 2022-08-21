2022/8/21 Third Update

Thank you for playing SummerDream. Here is the context of this update:
- Improves rendering quality for devices with 720p or 1080p resolution.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Thank you for playing SummerDream. Here is the context of this update:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update