Rento Fortune - Multiplayer Board Game update for 21 August 2022

21.Aug patch notes

21.Aug patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9356779

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In todays version we added tournament online icon that shows how many people are online in the upcoming tournament.
If the online players are less than tournaments minimum players requirement - the tournament gets cancelled.

Changed files in this update

Rento Windows Depot Depot 663391
  • Loading history…
Rento Linux Depot Depot 663392
  • Loading history…
