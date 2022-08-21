In todays version we added tournament online icon that shows how many people are online in the upcoming tournament.
If the online players are less than tournaments minimum players requirement - the tournament gets cancelled.
Rento Fortune - Multiplayer Board Game update for 21 August 2022
21.Aug patch notes
