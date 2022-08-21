 Skip to content

The Sapling update for 21 August 2022

Patch 10.11 (beta only)

Patch 10.11 (beta only)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Large

  • The disaster, flower and ice age scenarios are now accessible again
  • Fixed an important (and hopefully the only) reason for plant and algae multiplication glitches
  • The alga evolution tree now works
  • Fixed the 'choose color of existing species' button when there were algae in the world

Small

  • Fixed incorrect season UI after (1) saving and loading, (2) coming back from an editor
  • Fixed incorrect soil colors after (1) saving and loading, (2) coming back from an editor, (3) showing the same season a second time
  • Fixed having a mouth on both sides of the body; the procedural animation incorrectly moved both mouths to the same side
  • Putting a bodypart in an impossible place (like a land leg on the back) no longer creates an invisible but blocking bodypart there
  • When zooming in on algae, they now show the correct age
  • Organism age is now also stored in the save file
  • Fixed scenario objectives not being checked after loading a savegame
  • Fixed various error messages generated after clicking the 'choose color of existing species' button
  • Using the eraser no longer shows white balls
  • Fixed stats and accessibility for edge tiles in the beach level
  • Esc menu now closes all other views
  • Renamed Esc menu items to 'Quit to menu' and 'Quit to desktop'

Many thanks to the numerous players who submitted bug reports for the first beta build!

Changed depots in beta branch

The Sapling Windows32 Depot 997381
The Sapling Linux64 Depot 997382
The Sapling Windows64 Depot 997384
