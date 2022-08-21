Damage free makes player 10 times stronger instead of making player invulnerable
Wonderers won't rapidly changing targets anymore
Darkness is filling much slower
First person hands won't be there swinging if nothing is in hand
Flashlight is brighter
Floor44 update for 21 August 2022
0.2.5
