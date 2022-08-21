 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 21 August 2022

0.2.5

Build 9356688

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Damage free makes player 10 times stronger instead of making player invulnerable
Wonderers won't rapidly changing targets anymore
Darkness is filling much slower
First person hands won't be there swinging if nothing is in hand
Flashlight is brighter

