08/21/2022 Update 01

-
Fix bug related to save
-
Fixed a bug when using skills in cat state
-
Fix UI related bugs
-
Fixes for shop achievements (please buy anything)
Thank you
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fix bug related to save
Fixed a bug when using skills in cat state
Fix UI related bugs
Fixes for shop achievements (please buy anything)
Thank you
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update