Yeomna : The Legend of Dongbaek update for 21 August 2022

08/21/2022 Update 01

Patchnotes

  1. Fix bug related to save

  2. Fixed a bug when using skills in cat state

  3. Fix UI related bugs

  4. Fixes for shop achievements (please buy anything)

Thank you

