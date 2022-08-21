Fix & Update OBT Level Editor - 03

Hey players! Here is a list of small but important fixes and updates
- Fixed motorcycle height setting, now the height is adjusted correctly.
- Name length will no longer be on top of the account in the Night Rider menu
- Added music duration and score to additional WarmUp level.
- Added a video for the big screen in the menu.
- I also fixed some levels in which the line for placement was displayed.
- Also fixed minor bugs
For all questions and errors, write to Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3HPfxg2YAD
Changed depots in beta branch