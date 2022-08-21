 Skip to content

CYBRID update for 21 August 2022

Fix & Update OBT Level Editor - 03

Hey players! Here is a list of small but important fixes and updates

  • Fixed motorcycle height setting, now the height is adjusted correctly.
  • Name length will no longer be on top of the account in the Night Rider menu
  • Added music duration and score to additional WarmUp level.
  • Added a video for the big screen in the menu.
  • I also fixed some levels in which the line for placement was displayed.
  • Also fixed minor bugs

For all questions and errors, write to Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3HPfxg2YAD

