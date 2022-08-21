 Skip to content

Caribbean Marque update for 21 August 2022

Update notes for 21/8/2022

Build 9356605

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Improved starting conditions by giving player 1000 more doubloons and some cannonballs to start with
-Added reminders to the player to remind them to buy cannonballs and timber

