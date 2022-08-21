PATCH 0.22.08.21

Major Fixes/Changes Only

0.22.08.21 Changes

Fixed

• Fixed loot containers not closing when being emptied.

• Fixed crafting auto equipping not applying item stats to the character.

• Fixed Take-All not working on NPCs.

• Fixed missing plant fibre plants in the desert biome grass areas.

• Fixed rare crash related to old power wire spline component.

• Fixed dedicated servers not clearing admins and moderators when the config values are empty.

Added

• Added Starter Packs to official dedicated servers that give new players 5 starting items.

• Added Moldy Sandwich to the compost bins item table this item gives 33 as a bonus.

• Added research point lost readout to the death screen.

• Added 3 new plant fibre plants to the forest biome.

• Added Wood Mailbox.

• Added Metal Mailbox - Can be unlocked at the Research Bench.

• Limit of 2 Mailboxes of each type per player, other players can drop items into your mailbox but only owners and clan members can access the mailboxes inventory.

Changed

• Tutorial quests now save their progress when leaving a server.

• Changed all quests so they no longer fail when a player dies.

• Lowered respawn time for small foliage types to 60 seconds.

• Allowed placement of wind cart in POIs.

• Rebuilt power wire spline component and networking.

0.22.08.12 Changes

• Added Lootable Item Adrenaline Shot - This gives a 30+ Stamina Boost when used.

• Added Item Broken Bottle.

• Added Item Broken Bota Bag.

• Sprinting Stamina drain lowered by 40%.

• Reduce Stamina Regen speed by 50%.

• Bottled Water and Bota Bags now when used have a chance of breaking.

• Smelting Recipe added - 5x Broken Bottles with a stone mold will produce an Empty Bottle.

This update father improves networking performance, I'm also currently working on allowing passengers for vehicles after this feature is added I will start building a new map with new POIs, NPCs and quests but before this happens, I wanted to fix some bugs that have been causes some people issues.

Wood/Metal Mailbox



Mailbox UI



known issues

• There are currently some known issues with vehicles not always syncing correctly when being dismounted when moving, this seems to be related to chaos physics in Unreal Engine 5, to avoid this issue I would recommend stopping before exiting your vehicle for the time being.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.