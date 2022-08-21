Update, Version 20220821

English

##########Content############

[Item] New prefix: Cool. (Immune to hot environments.)

[Item] New prefix: Warm. (Immune to cold environments.)

[Item] New prefix: Foodie's (Increase healing from food.)

[Item] All those new prefixes are generic, they can appear on all kinds of different items.

[Item] Spoons have a higher chance to get the "Foodie's" prefix.

[Skill] "Devouring Corpse" is now considered an action that is similar to eating food.

##########WIKI###############

Updated information regarding those new prefixes. https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Item_Prefixes

简体中文

##########Content############

【物品】新词缀：凉爽的。（提供对高温环境的免疫。）

【物品】新词缀：温暖的。（提供对寒冷环境的免疫。）

【物品】新词缀：吃货的。（增加使用食物时的治疗量。）

【物品】上述均为通用词缀，可能出现在各种物品上。

【物品】调羹可能有更高的几率获得【吃货的】词缀。

【技能】食尸技能现在被认为是一种类似使用食物的行为。

##########WIKI###############

更新了相关页面加入了上述词缀的信息。https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Item_Prefixes