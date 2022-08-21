English
[Item] New prefix: Cool. (Immune to hot environments.)
[Item] New prefix: Warm. (Immune to cold environments.)
[Item] New prefix: Foodie's (Increase healing from food.)
[Item] All those new prefixes are generic, they can appear on all kinds of different items.
[Item] Spoons have a higher chance to get the "Foodie's" prefix.
[Skill] "Devouring Corpse" is now considered an action that is similar to eating food.
Updated information regarding those new prefixes. https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Item_Prefixes
简体中文
【物品】新词缀：凉爽的。（提供对高温环境的免疫。）
【物品】新词缀：温暖的。（提供对寒冷环境的免疫。）
【物品】新词缀：吃货的。（增加使用食物时的治疗量。）
【物品】上述均为通用词缀，可能出现在各种物品上。
【物品】调羹可能有更高的几率获得【吃货的】词缀。
【技能】食尸技能现在被认为是一种类似使用食物的行为。
更新了相关页面加入了上述词缀的信息。https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Item_Prefixes
[Neolithic]To the End update for 21 August 2022
Update, Version 20220821
English
