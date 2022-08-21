Fixes & Steam Deck compatibility part. 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9356302 · Last edited 21 August 2022 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello !

Here's a new update introducing few bug fixes as well as a first batch of modifications to be compatible with Steam Deck !

Feel free to report any bug/weird behavior/performance issue on the Steam Forum or on Discord.

Changelog:

Added:

Touchscreen support

New recipe for mermaid

New recipe for beach castle

New recipe for dog

Improvements:

Improve design on small screens and different ratio than 16:9 screens (including Steam Deck)

Fixes:

Fix #1479 - Memory leak in Steam dll usage

Fix #1474 - Achievement list display is invalid

You can check out the game roadmap at: https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/alchemistry/roadmap

Have fun !