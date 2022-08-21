Fixes & Steam Deck compatibility part. 1

Hello !
Here's a new update introducing few bug fixes as well as a first batch of modifications to be compatible with Steam Deck !
Feel free to report any bug/weird behavior/performance issue on the Steam Forum or on Discord.
Changelog:
Added:
- Touchscreen support
- New recipe for mermaid
- New recipe for beach castle
- New recipe for dog
Improvements:
- Improve design on small screens and different ratio than 16:9 screens (including Steam Deck)
Fixes:
- Fix #1479 - Memory leak in Steam dll usage
- Fix #1474 - Achievement list display is invalid
You can check out the game roadmap at: https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/alchemistry/roadmap
Have fun !
Changed files in this update