Alchemistry update for 21 August 2022

Fixes & Steam Deck compatibility part. 1

Hello !

Here's a new update introducing few bug fixes as well as a first batch of modifications to be compatible with Steam Deck !

Feel free to report any bug/weird behavior/performance issue on the Steam Forum or on Discord.

Changelog:

Added:

  • Touchscreen support
  • New recipe for mermaid
  • New recipe for beach castle
  • New recipe for dog

Improvements:

  • Improve design on small screens and different ratio than 16:9 screens (including Steam Deck)

Fixes:

  • Fix #1479 - Memory leak in Steam dll usage
  • Fix #1474 - Achievement list display is invalid

You can check out the game roadmap at: https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/alchemistry/roadmap

Have fun !

