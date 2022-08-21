Updated to ver1.15.

We are enjoying the feedback from you.

The additional dungeon is almost finished and will be ready for you to play as soon as you translate it.

We are still working on the usability of the grant.

We still have a lot of work to do on the usability of the grants, but we also want to increase the benefits of being hit by a large number of attacks.

We are also looking forward to increasing the number of attacks.

ver1.15

・The amount of MP recovery when a weapon attack is hit has been increased.

・We have made it so that the speed is lowered when you hit a Rolling Bunn type attack.

・When the maximum value of HP, MP, or ST is increased by a potion, etc., it will be recovered by the amount of the value.

・Fixed a display error when the amount of money exchanged at the store is too large.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)