08/21/2022 Update: Catalog maker, etc.

・You can now play "Infinite Reference" (sorry, Japanese only) and "Book Catalog Maker" (Japanese/English) from the title menu.

Bibliographic Maker

・This mode allows you to create an original catalog of books in the same format as the search machine used at the Kakureza Library.

・You can play regardless of the clearing status of the main story.

・Use the keyboard to input and take screenshots.

・You can choose from 12 types of covers.

・If you take a picture with Steam's function ([F12] key by default), it will be saved in "Screenshot" on the top bar of Steam. If you shoot with the [Print Screen] key on your PC, create a new empty file with image editing software such as Photoshop, paste it, name it and save it in your favorite location such as local "Pictures".

・Since it is simply a function to shoot images, there is no actual search function or cataloging.

*Technical problem... Originally, only the preview area on the right side of the screen was cut out, the file name was automatically given (generated from the date and time), and the image was saved in png format in the automatically generated catalog folder. Building as a game didn't work.

Due to the above problems, the screenshot range includes not only the preview area but also the input form and the cover candidate.

Other minor fixes

・Fixed the problem that "the item disappears from the achievement list of the start menu when a certain achievement is achieved".

・Since there were two "Telecommunications" genres, they were merged into one.

・Although it is only the search machine in the title menu, the following functions have been modified in the search machine.

-Every time the search machine is closed, the scroll bar returns to the top and the open headings are closed.

-Automatically scrolls to the bottom when opening the bottom row of headings by author/publisher/genre.

・Fixed an issue where there was no hitbox on the manual paper and the click penetrated to the bottom.

・Solved the problem that an unnecessary sound effect sounded when switching languages after trying to initialize continuously.