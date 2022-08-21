natsuno-kanata ver1.0.2 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.0.2 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Added functionality]

When discarding multiple items displayed together on the storage shelf, it is now possible to select the number of items to be discarded.

[Bug Fixes]

Some text has been corrected.

Fixed an issue where items displayed in the "Frequently Found Items" list in search areas would not drop.

[Adjustments]

Some text has been adjusted.

Adjusted some item drop rates.

Durability of some items has been adjusted.

Some effects were adjusted.

Some sound effects were adjusted.