 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ナツノカナタ update for 21 August 2022

natsuno-kanata ver1.0.2 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9356263 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver1.0.2 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Added functionality]
When discarding multiple items displayed together on the storage shelf, it is now possible to select the number of items to be discarded.

[Bug Fixes]
Some text has been corrected.
Fixed an issue where items displayed in the "Frequently Found Items" list in search areas would not drop.

[Adjustments]
Some text has been adjusted.
Adjusted some item drop rates.
Durability of some items has been adjusted.
Some effects were adjusted.
Some sound effects were adjusted.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1684661
  • Loading history…
Depot 1684662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link