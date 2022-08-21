natsuno-kanata ver1.0.2 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.0.2 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Added functionality]
When discarding multiple items displayed together on the storage shelf, it is now possible to select the number of items to be discarded.
[Bug Fixes]
Some text has been corrected.
Fixed an issue where items displayed in the "Frequently Found Items" list in search areas would not drop.
[Adjustments]
Some text has been adjusted.
Adjusted some item drop rates.
Durability of some items has been adjusted.
Some effects were adjusted.
Some sound effects were adjusted.
Changed files in this update