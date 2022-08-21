 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 21 August 2022

0.8.20

Build 9356259

  • Game Mechanic / Added Party Alignment. Decrease when start battle with neutral parties, lower healing amount.
  • Game Mechanic / Attacking neutral party decrease alignment point
  • Game Mechanic / Now you can increase alignment point on angel shrines by offering 4 soul crystals.
  • Balancing / Now Bosses are spawned further from player party so that hard to be focus fired.
  • Balancing / Now neutral parties are more strong before.
  • Balancing / Now hostile parties have variance in number of members.
  • Balancing / Now enemies get more bonus attributes when leveling up.
  • Bug fix / Bug: Start level on wrong side after corruption encounter.
  • Bug fix / Bug: Melee over watch and Ranged over watch is applied even if the unit is stunned or frozen.
  • Bug fix / Bug: Max AP is increased by 1 sometimes when frost bite is disappears.
  • UI / Added a button for information about event reward item on Event Window.
  • UI / Improved quest reward information tool-tip.

