- Game Mechanic / Added Party Alignment. Decrease when start battle with neutral parties, lower healing amount.
- Game Mechanic / Attacking neutral party decrease alignment point
- Game Mechanic / Now you can increase alignment point on angel shrines by offering 4 soul crystals.
- Balancing / Now Bosses are spawned further from player party so that hard to be focus fired.
- Balancing / Now neutral parties are more strong before.
- Balancing / Now hostile parties have variance in number of members.
- Balancing / Now enemies get more bonus attributes when leveling up.
- Bug fix / Bug: Start level on wrong side after corruption encounter.
- Bug fix / Bug: Melee over watch and Ranged over watch is applied even if the unit is stunned or frozen.
- Bug fix / Bug: Max AP is increased by 1 sometimes when frost bite is disappears.
- UI / Added a button for information about event reward item on Event Window.
- UI / Improved quest reward information tool-tip.
Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 21 August 2022
0.8.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
