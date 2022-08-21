 Skip to content

V.R.G. update for 21 August 2022

update 0.25.2

Bug fixes
  • Fixed game loop code to improve stuttering issues.
Frame rate
  • Electron's frame rate is now limited to 240; unlimited frame rates are no longer allowed.
  • Changed frame rate setting to allow selection from 30 60 144 240.

Depot 1693091
Depot 1693092
