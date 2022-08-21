v0.3.5 Update: Support for Thrustmaster TWCS Throttle

Hello everyone! In this update, the Boat Simulator received Thrustmaster TWCS Throttle controller support. At the moment, the ideal setup will be the Logitech G29 Steering Wheel for the steering, and the Thrustmaster TWCS Throttle for the hand throttle.

Code cleanup is scheduled in the upcoming update so that the boater shall not be prompted to use steering once the steering is connected. Instead, the user shall be able to use Keyboard, Steering, Feet Throttle or Hand Throttle seamlessly.

Until the next update, cheers all!