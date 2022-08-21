 Skip to content

Boat Simulator Apprentice update for 21 August 2022

v0.3.5 Update: Support for Thrustmaster TWCS Throttle

Share · View all patches · Build 9356188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! In this update, the Boat Simulator received Thrustmaster TWCS Throttle controller support. At the moment, the ideal setup will be the Logitech G29 Steering Wheel for the steering, and the Thrustmaster TWCS Throttle for the hand throttle.

Code cleanup is scheduled in the upcoming update so that the boater shall not be prompted to use steering once the steering is connected. Instead, the user shall be able to use Keyboard, Steering, Feet Throttle or Hand Throttle seamlessly.

Until the next update, cheers all!

