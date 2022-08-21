- Fixed input not being read properly on certain PCs causing the character to move without doing anything
- Fixed load account screen not closing out properly when closing from enter username screen
- Fixed first item being not aligned with other items when starting an adventure
- Fixed a hardlock with "Checking Cloud Save"
OneBit Adventure update for 21 August 2022
Hotfix v1.3.62
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update