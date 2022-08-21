 Skip to content

OneBit Adventure update for 21 August 2022

Hotfix v1.3.62

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed input not being read properly on certain PCs causing the character to move without doing anything
  • Fixed load account screen not closing out properly when closing from enter username screen
  • Fixed first item being not aligned with other items when starting an adventure
  • Fixed a hardlock with "Checking Cloud Save"

