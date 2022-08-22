Update ver03.01.01

Chord inversion is now possible.

For example, one chord [Dm] can be played by switching the notes like [D3 - F3 - A3], [F3 - A3 - D4], [A3 - D4 - F4].

In popular music, they are written as [Dm/F] and [Dm/A].

(Only normal chords are supported. Guitar chords are not supported.)

Effect when used

It is possible to suppress the range of pitch movement during chord progression, making it easier to hear the chord progression.

You can change the impression of the sound of the chord by changing the lowest note even with the same chord.

Method of operation

You can change the inversion of the chord by pressing [Z] + [LMB] or [Alt] + [LMB] on the chord placed on the timeline.

(The operation method is also displayed at the bottom of the tool screen.)

Changed

Some key assignments have been changed. If you have changed the key to operate, please check [Key Bindings] in the menu.

Files saved in the latest version can no longer be opened in lower versions.

Note:

If you want to use an earlier version, open the game properties on Steam, select BETAS, and select the previous version.

(You do not need to enter the access code.)