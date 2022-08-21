 Skip to content

守卫魔兽-Guardian of Warcraft update for 21 August 2022

3.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9356105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

移除布料模拟，解决ue5因布料模拟造成的奔溃
强化玩家技能
调整npc灵魂数

Remove the cloth simulation to solve the running of ue5 caused by cloth simulation
Strengthen player skills
Adjust the number of souls of NPC

Changed files in this update

Depot 1533561
