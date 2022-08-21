移除布料模拟，解决ue5因布料模拟造成的奔溃
强化玩家技能
调整npc灵魂数
Remove the cloth simulation to solve the running of ue5 caused by cloth simulation
Strengthen player skills
Adjust the number of souls of NPC
