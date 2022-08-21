Act 2 Story Progress Halting Bug Issue

Hello,

It has come to my attention that there exists a bug in Infinity Project: PATTERNS that halts all story progress at a certain point in Act 2. I deeply apologize to anyone affected by this. I am issuing a patch immediately.

The bug was reported on August 4th, just one day after the game's release. I failed to notice the bug report until now, and my greatest gratitude goes out to the user who reported it.

I assume a change was accidentally made while fixing an alternate bug that was found prior. This under sight might be okay for something small, but an issue of this big being left alone for this long is not the kind of developer I wish to be. Infinity Project is my passion and I want many people to enjoy it's many characters, stories, and worlds.

Though I thought I was checking the discussion boards regularly, I failed to notice such an important notice from one of our beloved players.

Thank you for your patience with me, I want to provide you with a world you can enjoy.

I am issuing the update immediately after this notice.

Yours,

NEnd (Developer, Creator of Infinity Project)