Ballex² 0.16.0 Major Update Changelog

[Added]
- Add official level 3-3 E. If you play it in free-look view mode, remember that there's a camera correction function (spacebar by default)
- Add temperature system, you can explore it in 3-3 E
- Add power mechanism to the sticky ball, you can explore it in 1-4 E
- Add shadow and SSAO options in the setting screen
- New assets for mapping: poisonous pools, frost supply, flame, custom camera
- Add lots of functions to the custom executor, please refer to the mapping tutorial
[Fixed]
- Optimize the performance of snow footprint
- Heavy objects and TNTs should be able to cut off suspension bridges
- Fix the issue that TNTs can't be detonated by objects other than the player ball
[Changed]
- Only the attributes that are valuable to the current player ball are displayed in the upper left corner
- Leaderboards will show the top 200 scores
- Add an option in the setting screen to enable the console, which is shown by press ~ (the key below ESC). At present, the console is only used for mapping and debugging, so for most players it's not recommended to enable it.
