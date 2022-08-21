 Skip to content

Ballex²: The Hanging Gardens update for 21 August 2022

Ballex² 0.16.0 Major Update Changelog

[Added]

  • Add official level 3-3 E. If you play it in free-look view mode, remember that there's a camera correction function (spacebar by default)
  • Add temperature system, you can explore it in 3-3 E
  • Add power mechanism to the sticky ball, you can explore it in 1-4 E
  • Add shadow and SSAO options in the setting screen
  • New assets for mapping: poisonous pools, frost supply, flame, custom camera
  • Add lots of functions to the custom executor, please refer to the mapping tutorial

[Fixed]

  • Optimize the performance of snow footprint
  • Heavy objects and TNTs should be able to cut off suspension bridges
  • Fix the issue that TNTs can't be detonated by objects other than the player ball

[Changed]

  • Only the attributes that are valuable to the current player ball are displayed in the upper left corner
  • Leaderboards will show the top 200 scores
  • Add an option in the setting screen to enable the console, which is shown by press ~ (the key below ESC). At present, the console is only used for mapping and debugging, so for most players it's not recommended to enable it.

