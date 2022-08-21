v1.3 now available

finally v1.3 is now available lol. here's what's new in this update.
New achievement
Pacifist is now a new achievement for today's update.
Hard Mode
Congrats to Naleg for beating hard mode in VR, and Lstarr05 for beating in hard mode in Desktop Mode. You're names will be place in the main menu.
Patch notes
- Added a new level for the pacifist attempt.
- Increased the impulse of the bullet shot by a lot since it was so slow in the previous update.
- I legit forgot what I fixed in this update, but I did fix something lmao.
