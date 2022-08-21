v1.3 now available

Share · View all patches · Build 9355872 · Last edited 21 August 2022 – 05:59:10 UTC by Wendy

finally v1.3 is now available lol. here's what's new in this update.

New achievement

Pacifist is now a new achievement for today's update.

Hard Mode

Congrats to Naleg for beating hard mode in VR, and Lstarr05 for beating in hard mode in Desktop Mode. You're names will be place in the main menu.

Patch notes