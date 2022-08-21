 Skip to content

My Dad Left Me: VR Game update for 21 August 2022

v1.3 now available

Last edited by Wendy

finally v1.3 is now available lol. here's what's new in this update.

New achievement

Pacifist is now a new achievement for today's update.

Hard Mode

Congrats to Naleg for beating hard mode in VR, and Lstarr05 for beating in hard mode in Desktop Mode. You're names will be place in the main menu.

Patch notes

  • Added a new level for the pacifist attempt.
  • Increased the impulse of the bullet shot by a lot since it was so slow in the previous update.
  • I legit forgot what I fixed in this update, but I did fix something lmao.

