8 Month 21 Day The last update

I played games without my parents' knowledge for fear that my parents would find out and beat me up. I taught myself for four months and spent more than one thousand yuan on an English tutorial, but I couldn't understand it.

Finally, I went to writing for a few days, which was really self-deception.

I STILL CAN't convince myself, want to do the original intention of action game, I ~ not reconciled!

But, at this point, what? Never give up, I finally chose to give up, or can not escape the fate of the screw, haha ~ ridiculous ~