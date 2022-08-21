 Skip to content

开路先锋S:Open Road First Front S update for 21 August 2022

8 Month 21 Day The last update

Share · View all patches · Build 9355817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I played games without my parents' knowledge for fear that my parents would find out and beat me up. I taught myself for four months and spent more than one thousand yuan on an English tutorial, but I couldn't understand it.

Finally, I went to writing for a few days, which was really self-deception.

I STILL CAN't convince myself, want to do the original intention of action game, I ~ not reconciled!

But, at this point, what? Never give up, I finally chose to give up, or can not escape the fate of the screw, haha ~ ridiculous ~

