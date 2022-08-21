 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 21 August 2022

cloud-based text generation

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's now an option to use cloud-based text generation if you don't have the right kind of GPU to run the AI locally. Currently the price is $1.99 per month. To use it, select "cloud-based" under text generation options, subscribe via the web page, and copy/paste your customer key into the text field.

One known issue is that the generated entities are too verbose. I think I have a decent idea on how to solve it. I need to also pass the disallowed words into the cloud-based API to prevent the names from being too long.

