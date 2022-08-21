You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log
- Attract Mode: Added quick loading animation when exiting Attract Mode (used to be instant and jarring)
- Event Mode: Added inner menu where you can choose between 2P or 1P vs Random CPU
- Event Mode: You now need to hold Pause for all areas of Event Mode (to reduce accidental pausing)
- Event Mode: Pressing Heavy at the inner menu takes you to Attract Mode (removed from Pause Menu)
- Event Mode: Idling at the inner menu for 30 seconds will refresh the app
- The refresh will load directly back to the Event Menu and show Attract Mode
- Previously, running Event Mode on the desktop version for 3+ hours could randomly crash the game
- This refresh mechanism is a workaround while we investigate this difficult to reproduce bug
Changed files in this update