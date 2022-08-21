 Skip to content

Tough Love Arena update for 21 August 2022

0.95.6

View all patches · Build 9355709 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Attract Mode: Added quick loading animation when exiting Attract Mode (used to be instant and jarring)
  • Event Mode: Added inner menu where you can choose between 2P or 1P vs Random CPU
  • Event Mode: You now need to hold Pause for all areas of Event Mode (to reduce accidental pausing)
  • Event Mode: Pressing Heavy at the inner menu takes you to Attract Mode (removed from Pause Menu)
  • Event Mode: Idling at the inner menu for 30 seconds will refresh the app
  • The refresh will load directly back to the Event Menu and show Attract Mode
  • Previously, running Event Mode on the desktop version for 3+ hours could randomly crash the game
  • This refresh mechanism is a workaround while we investigate this difficult to reproduce bug

