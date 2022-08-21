 Skip to content

AutoChess of Gensokyo update for 21 August 2022

1.3.7 优化登陆体验，平衡调整

维护时间11:15-11：45

优化了登陆体验
秋静叶伤害 280/400/800→280/400/600
守护盾 20/30/45/60→15/25/40/60
觉最大蓝量 90→100
永琳蓝量 0/85→15/110
恋恋额外伤害的暴击无视暴击免疫

