1.3.7 优化登陆体验，平衡调整

维护时间11:15-11：45
优化了登陆体验
秋静叶伤害 280/400/800→280/400/600
守护盾 20/30/45/60→15/25/40/60
觉最大蓝量 90→100
永琳蓝量 0/85→15/110
恋恋额外伤害的暴击无视暴击免疫
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
维护时间11:15-11：45
优化了登陆体验
秋静叶伤害 280/400/800→280/400/600
守护盾 20/30/45/60→15/25/40/60
觉最大蓝量 90→100
永琳蓝量 0/85→15/110
恋恋额外伤害的暴击无视暴击免疫
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update