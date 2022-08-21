Update 2.906 is Live now.

FEATURES:

[⚒️] display percentage ratios for trainers XP.

[⚒️] buttons to increment/ decrement trainer XP values

ADJUSTMENTS:

[⚒️] don't allocate XP while in the trainer window modifying.

[⚒️] gifts notif red dot and awards should clear if selected but ignored.

[⚒️] moved the review request popup to after franchising.

[⚒️] Trainer now unlocks after 6 stores sold instead of 7

[⚒️] Require Franchising once or tickets to buy land.

BUGS:

[⚒️] When timer ticks over for daily challenges while the game is open it doesn't update properly.

[⚒️] coffee achievement not incrementing in steam for all full coffee buys.

[⚒️] main default settings for ask batch tray is broken

[⚒️] hide coffee for unpurchased recipes.

[⚒️] mobile back button brings up exit window, but doesn't actually quit the game.

[⚒️] Event box doesn't close when event finishes