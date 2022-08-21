 Skip to content

Idle Baker Boss update for 21 August 2022

Update 2.906 is Live now.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FEATURES:
[⚒️] display percentage ratios for trainers XP.
[⚒️] buttons to increment/ decrement trainer XP values

ADJUSTMENTS:
[⚒️] don't allocate XP while in the trainer window modifying.
[⚒️] gifts notif red dot and awards should clear if selected but ignored.
[⚒️] moved the review request popup to after franchising.
[⚒️] Trainer now unlocks after 6 stores sold instead of 7
[⚒️] Require Franchising once or tickets to buy land.

BUGS:
[⚒️] When timer ticks over for daily challenges while the game is open it doesn't update properly.
[⚒️] coffee achievement not incrementing in steam for all full coffee buys.
[⚒️] main default settings for ask batch tray is broken
[⚒️] hide coffee for unpurchased recipes.
[⚒️] mobile back button brings up exit window, but doesn't actually quit the game.
[⚒️] Event box doesn't close when event finishes

