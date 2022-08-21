NEW World Transformer! Farm Decoration Competition ends Aug 27th!

NEW World Transformer!

A new piece of functional furniture for everyone to craft called a World Transformer!

Okay? What does it do?

Transforms the overworld to a new theme!

Purely Cosmetic. Does not change the functionality of the world AT ALL!

Each element is unlocked by defeating it's respective dungeons!

The World Transformer will be available to craft for EVERYONE!

You can change the world however often you wish! It just takes an hour of in-game time away!

Well let's see some pictures of it!

Light

Dark

Wind

Fire

Farm Screenshot Competition going on!

This competition ends August 27th!

To enter: Take a screenshot of your farm and share it with us!

Reward is a $30 STEAM gift card!

Winners will be announced August 27th EST!

Misfit patch is coming along smoothly! Ironing out quite a bit and still adding in content AS WE SPEAK!

Hope you all are enjoying Heavenly Acres and if you need anything LET ME KNOW!