De'Vine: Heavenly Acres update for 21 August 2022

NEW World Transformer! Farm Decoration Competition ends Aug 27th!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW World Transformer!

A new piece of functional furniture for everyone to craft called a World Transformer!

Okay? What does it do?
  • Transforms the overworld to a new theme!
  • Purely Cosmetic. Does not change the functionality of the world AT ALL!
  • Each element is unlocked by defeating it's respective dungeons!
  • The World Transformer will be available to craft for EVERYONE!
  • You can change the world however often you wish! It just takes an hour of in-game time away!

Well let's see some pictures of it!

Light

Dark

Wind

Fire

Farm Screenshot Competition going on!

This competition ends August 27th!

  • To enter: Take a screenshot of your farm and share it with us!
  • Reward is a $30 STEAM gift card!

Winners will be announced August 27th EST!

Misfit patch is coming along smoothly! Ironing out quite a bit and still adding in content AS WE SPEAK!
Hope you all are enjoying Heavenly Acres and if you need anything LET ME KNOW!

  • Stapleton!

