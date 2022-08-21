NEW World Transformer! Farm Decoration Competition ends Aug 27th!

NEW World Transformer!
A new piece of functional furniture for everyone to craft called a World Transformer!
Okay? What does it do?
- Transforms the overworld to a new theme!
- Purely Cosmetic. Does not change the functionality of the world AT ALL!
- Each element is unlocked by defeating it's respective dungeons!
- The World Transformer will be available to craft for EVERYONE!
- You can change the world however often you wish! It just takes an hour of in-game time away!
Well let's see some pictures of it!
Light
Dark
Wind
Fire
Farm Screenshot Competition going on!
This competition ends August 27th!
- To enter: Take a screenshot of your farm and share it with us!
- Reward is a $30 STEAM gift card!
Winners will be announced August 27th EST!
Misfit patch is coming along smoothly! Ironing out quite a bit and still adding in content AS WE SPEAK!
Hope you all are enjoying Heavenly Acres and if you need anything LET ME KNOW!
- Stapleton!
