Version 0.2.2 Update Notes

Level spawn system update

Reworked random placement

Reduced objects in the spawn pool

New Enemy

Vampire Thrall - fast melee unit

New Level

Event DA - 73 - Small level to test base game mode in a closed area

New Game Mode

Hide & Seek game mode added with one level. This mode takes away all offensive capabilities and puts you in a map with four roaming enemies. The enemies patrol parts of the map and if they see you will try to capture you. To complete the mission you need to escape, but to do so you must find 6 magical books to unlock the end door to the exit. If you get caught you will be teleported to a holding area where you can view the world and your friends as they navigate the area. If your friends collect a gold magic book they will release you. This mode is recommended for at least 2 people. This mode contains only one level, which will be used to gather feedback before more levels are created.

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug with Vampire boss causing it to stop moving

Fixed AI detection not finding a player

Fixed AI navigation calculation bug

Tweaks

Tweaked minor enemies' movement speed

Tweaked boss melee damage

Notes

Please read the level description after you choose a level to get an idea of what to do to complete the level.

New modes are coming, one level per mode

More levels will be created as player feedback is gathered.

Thanks for playing, please provide as much feedback both good and bad it will help further develop the game.