Version 0.2.2 Update Notes
Level spawn system update
- Reworked random placement
- Reduced objects in the spawn pool
New Enemy
- Vampire Thrall - fast melee unit
New Level
- Event DA - 73 - Small level to test base game mode in a closed area
New Game Mode
Hide & Seek game mode added with one level. This mode takes away all offensive capabilities and puts you in a map with four roaming enemies. The enemies patrol parts of the map and if they see you will try to capture you. To complete the mission you need to escape, but to do so you must find 6 magical books to unlock the end door to the exit. If you get caught you will be teleported to a holding area where you can view the world and your friends as they navigate the area. If your friends collect a gold magic book they will release you. This mode is recommended for at least 2 people. This mode contains only one level, which will be used to gather feedback before more levels are created.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug with Vampire boss causing it to stop moving
- Fixed AI detection not finding a player
- Fixed AI navigation calculation bug
Tweaks
- Tweaked minor enemies' movement speed
- Tweaked boss melee damage
Notes
Please read the level description after you choose a level to get an idea of what to do to complete the level.
New modes are coming, one level per mode
More levels will be created as player feedback is gathered.
Thanks for playing, please provide as much feedback both good and bad it will help further develop the game.
Changed files in this update