Patch #2 | v1.0.3a

-Experience was adjusted again to try to improve the flow.

-Loot Bag's tooltip now auto-closes when the satchel is used.

-Adjusted Armor window layout to more easily compare gear.

-Armor window was updated for most texts to no longer round.

-Text in the Armor screen should no longer overflow when unlocking additional mechanic stats.

-Unlock levels added to abilities.

-Added currency name reference and unlock lvl on hover over. (Btw you can click currencies to get into windows if you hadn't tried!).

-Abilities now tell you that you can right click to auto-cast them.

-Windows will now close if you click outside the window's area. (Exception for mimic snack window and daily login rewards).

-You can now find sales occasionally throughout the gameplay.

-A few of the daily goals have been adjusted to make them easier.

-Removed cap on fire ingots.

-You can now scroll the leaderboards.

-Added some extra anti-cheat and such to help with the leaderboards. There still will be cheaters, it happens, just be patient with us on removing them manually if they do appear.

-Daily goals should now properly reset visually.

-Various other bug fixes and text clarifications.