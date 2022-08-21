 Skip to content

DownTheDead update for 21 August 2022

Update v0.19.1

Update v0.19.1

Build 9355404

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.19.1

● Added more voices to level 2

● Fixed some visiual bugs

● Fixed problem with some voices in level 1

● Adjusted some zombie and made some much powerful

● Fixed other minor bugs

v0.19.0

● Fixed some issues with blood and fog shader

● Fixed a bug in level 2 where you could fall out of map

● Made default quality highest

● Fixed some bug/issue with steam achievement reset

● Fixed delay with shooting animations and stuck

● Fixed some problems with level 3 and cutscenes in there

● Added some game voices to wakeup track and last part track
(let us know what you think of the new recorded voices)

