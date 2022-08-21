Update v0.19.1

v0.19.1
● Added more voices to level 2
● Fixed some visiual bugs
● Fixed problem with some voices in level 1
● Adjusted some zombie and made some much powerful
● Fixed other minor bugs
v0.19.0
● Fixed some issues with blood and fog shader
● Fixed a bug in level 2 where you could fall out of map
● Made default quality highest
● Fixed some bug/issue with steam achievement reset
● Fixed delay with shooting animations and stuck
● Fixed some problems with level 3 and cutscenes in there
● Added some game voices to wakeup track and last part track
(let us know what you think of the new recorded voices)
