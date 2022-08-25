Patch Notes 1.0.5

Hey Everyone,

We're loving to see everyone enjoying Plate Up! with their friends, streaming to their communities on Twitch and generally have a great time all round.

This update is to fix the issues that we have been hearing about the most. Please continue to submit bug reports as it really does help!

In this patch we've also expanded the Twitch Integration, now you will be able to tie in the Bits you recieve on stream into the game. Read more about how to set this up here

Full Notes:

Features:

Inputting text in Steam Big Picture Mode will now automatically open the Big Picture keyboard

You can now bind things to left, right and middle mouse buttons when playing on keyboard

Balance:

The minimum number of "staple" appliances offered in the shop is now 2 (from 1)

The number of staples offered in the shop now decreases by 1 every 5 days (from 3)

You can now remove duplicate ingredient providers

If you do not have enough tables or plates to serve your group size, the game will now give you more tables or starting plate stacks. This is particularly important when starting franchises with large group sizes

Blueprint desks should now shuffle through all available appliances more evenly

Fixed the price of pizza, which should have been 5 per slice (from 10)

If you have managed to pick every possible card of a particular type (well done, frankly) then you will be offered two options of the other type rather than being shown a blank card

Fixes/Other:

Fixed a bug where throwing away things from trays could also throw away the container

Fixed a bug that meant messes from shoes could not be cleaned with the mop

Fixed a bug that could cause the practice and reroll to spawn outside the map

Fixed a bug where some food would not appear in the microwave

Fixed a bug where two players could be randomly assigned similar colours

Fixed a bug where controls could be stuck after closing the Steam overlay

Fixed tomato soup not visually decreasing as portions were taken

Added a small grace period to the endgame screen skip button so it won't accidentally skip over it if multiple players press skip at once

Fixed a crash if a portioner was pointing at a chair

Fixed a crash caused by weather effects in a rare case

Fixed a soft-lock in the main menu when creating a new profile

Fixed numerous places where text would wrap incorrectly rather than scaling to fit

Fixed the Work Smart achievement being given too often

Fixed a bug where achievements in multiplayer weren't always given to all users

If no post tiles are found, letters and packages will be delivered outside the front door rather than being ignored

Twitch Integration: