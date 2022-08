New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.507_Multiplayer_Bug_Smiting_Part_3

Another big batch of MP bugfixes from Badger, along with other bugfixes and balance tuning from Badger, CRCGamer, and Dismiss. Also lots of mod updates from Dismiss that aren't in the release notes, but should be visible in-game.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!