-Made sure server sees damage done on other clients' ships by removing unnecessery is-server check on damageeventsyncher
-Fixed create-profile-button as the image was off-center
-Made sure spawned secondaries (explosions, etc) from projectils carry the authority state from the client that spawned it.
(This way clients are responsible for handling the damage their explosions cause)
-Implemented a coroutine to make sure clients send their players data once because the framework I built on is a lying piece of ...
-I am losing my sanity. Send help.
-Changed nuke speed and timer to force client and server's fake replications to stay closer in synch.
-Added a Charged-Damage to the stats screen for charge weapons
-Slightly buffed the Artemis' laser speed 100 -> 105
-Increased the drag of items to reduce the chance of sling shotting them away and increasing the chance of catching up to them
Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 20 August 2022
1.0.005
