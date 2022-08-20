-Made sure server sees damage done on other clients' ships by removing unnecessery is-server check on damageeventsyncher

-Fixed create-profile-button as the image was off-center

-Made sure spawned secondaries (explosions, etc) from projectils carry the authority state from the client that spawned it.

(This way clients are responsible for handling the damage their explosions cause)

-Implemented a coroutine to make sure clients send their players data once because the framework I built on is a lying piece of ...

-I am losing my sanity. Send help.

-Changed nuke speed and timer to force client and server's fake replications to stay closer in synch.

-Added a Charged-Damage to the stats screen for charge weapons

-Slightly buffed the Artemis' laser speed 100 -> 105

-Increased the drag of items to reduce the chance of sling shotting them away and increasing the chance of catching up to them