Hey guys and so sorry its been so silent lately! I have been working hard on the second story and also detoured to make the campfire available on android as well! Thank you all so much for your interest in this game and will continue to update and improve my games and as a developer. Also going to be working on a Halloween update for The Camp Fire being my favorite Holiday!!!!! Have a Wonderful Day!!
Lil' Horror Stories: The Camp Fire update for 20 August 2022
Update Tweaks and Fixes!!
