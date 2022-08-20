 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lil' Horror Stories: The Camp Fire update for 20 August 2022

Update Tweaks and Fixes!!

Share · View all patches · Build 9355151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys and so sorry its been so silent lately! I have been working hard on the second story and also detoured to make the campfire available on android as well! Thank you all so much for your interest in this game and will continue to update and improve my games and as a developer. Also going to be working on a Halloween update for The Camp Fire being my favorite Holiday!!!!! Have a Wonderful Day!!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2007241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link