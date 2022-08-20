 Skip to content

Empires of the Void II update for 20 August 2022

2.2 Patch Notes

Build 9355122

  • There is now a Random option when choosing Factions.
  • If you click "Return to Title" during the Tutorial, your progress will automatically be saved, and will automatically be restored if you return to the Tutorial.
  • Settings are now available on the Title screen.
  • Online games should now show Steam names on the player banners.

