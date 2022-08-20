2.2 Patch Notes

- There is now a Random option when choosing Factions.
- If you click "Return to Title" during the Tutorial, your progress will automatically be saved, and will automatically be restored if you return to the Tutorial.
- Settings are now available on the Title screen.
- Online games should now show Steam names on the player banners.
