- New player select screen in versus mode;
- Display gameplay tips on stage splash screen;
- Brazilian portuguese translation (some fonts lack accents);
- Implemented controller ruble/vibration on Windows 10;
- Smoother difficulty progression curve, due to popular demand;
- Increased speed of Lee's attacks;
- Input improvements;
- AI improvements;
- Internal optimizations;
- Story screen skippable by pressing start;
- Minor cosmetic improvements;
- Assorted fixes and tweaks.
Kung Fu Er San update for 20 August 2022
Update v1.0.220820
Patchnotes via Steam Community
