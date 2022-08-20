 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kung Fu Er San update for 20 August 2022

Update v1.0.220820

Share · View all patches · Build 9355088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New player select screen in versus mode;
  • Display gameplay tips on stage splash screen;
  • Brazilian portuguese translation (some fonts lack accents);
  • Implemented controller ruble/vibration on Windows 10;
  • Smoother difficulty progression curve, due to popular demand;
  • Increased speed of Lee's attacks;
  • Input improvements;
  • AI improvements;
  • Internal optimizations;
  • Story screen skippable by pressing start;
  • Minor cosmetic improvements;
  • Assorted fixes and tweaks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1852531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link