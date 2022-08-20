- Redesigned voice chat, fixed connection issues
- Added the ability to update the sound of a specific player
- Added an indicator in the form of a spinning star, showing problems with the sound of a certain player
- Added ability to adjust player volume during room gathering and for room spectators
