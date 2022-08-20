 Skip to content

Мафия Онлайн: Дикий Запад update for 20 August 2022

Redesigned voice chat

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Redesigned voice chat, fixed connection issues
  • Added the ability to update the sound of a specific player
  • Added an indicator in the form of a spinning star, showing problems with the sound of a certain player
  • Added ability to adjust player volume during room gathering and for room spectators

