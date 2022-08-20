Playtest Build 6

Cosmetics are now Unlockable, they are finally not all Unlocked by default. Lockboxes can give you certain random cosmetics from regular Series, but some Special ones are reserved for either getting an Achievement or Purchasing the game for example etc.

You can craft (or drop in the future) a Lockbox out of Dynamized Celestial Stars (ones you get at the end of a Level, or craft them using Starshards from Classic Mode) Introduced a Break Encounter System for Adventure - basically every 5 Waves and after Ascending; a Break with the Trader will occur and your progress is auto saved, fly up to Continue

The Trader no longer spawns based on a timer/score in Adventure

This system will be expanded upon in future updates, including overall Trading changes

6 new Passive Modules

Energetic Burst - After collecting Energy Balls you have a chance of shooting some out randomly(like Thorns), dealing dmg to enemies

Code Breaker - Immunity to Zone and Hacked status

Absorption Concentrator - You turn half of health absorption get from any event to instant health

Take me Higher - A module that allows you to ascend 30% faster when its your last Celestial Point for the Level?

Full on Gas [Hardcore] - Immunity to Fuel status

Seasoned Traveler [Adventure] - Instead of resetting to the previous Zone after death during Travel, you accumulate 30 more seconds of travel time, and makes overall Travel a little easier

3 new Skill Modules

Lunar Shield - Manifest a rotating Shield made of Crystals protecting you from projectiles

Determined - When hitting low Health, get a burst of shoot speed for couple of seconds

Give it to me - The next hit you take will heal you its true damage

Energy Regen now does not work when using a Melee weapon that uses Energy (for ex. LSaber)

Fixed Holobody not remembering in which Zone it should appear so it always appeared in the first

Moon of Lunacy's now has sounds indicating the attacks

The Freezing status effects now flashes the screen and gives off a sound

Fixed Powerup Inventory alignment on Upscaled HUD

Upgrading Ship Parts has a sound

This concludes the last Playtest Build, thank you everyone for participating, I unfortunately had to cut out on some content because of time constraints.

I now have last pieces to finish for the release build for 24.08 (Steam takes from 3 to 5 business days to verify it)

Dont forget to wishlist and maybe even buy the game to support me after release on 31.08