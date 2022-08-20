Version 1.0.6.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9355070 · Last edited 20 August 2022 – 23:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Visually redesigned the Title Scene of the Game!

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where special booster special reduction wouldn't apply properly

Fixed a bug where special booster special reduction would apply, but not visually via the special meter

Fixed a bug where using the blackhole cursor special while another blackhole was already active would result in nothing happening (the newer blackhole will now replace the old one)

Fixed a bug where failsafes weren't properly being consumed after dying with them active

Fixed a bug where the Player's visual damage and death VFX weren't displaying as intended

Balance Changes

Blackhole cursor damage reduced from 5 to 3 (Upgraded damage reduced from 11.25 to 7.5)

General

Further reduced the volume of mouse clicks during auto-attack

Added Abilities and Utilities to the Survival Shop (Coming soon)

Added more survival backend. Including 4 new songs! (Will be added to the soundtrack when survival releases before the end of the month)