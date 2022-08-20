 Skip to content

Indy Pro '22: Rebirth of the Territories Playtest update for 20 August 2022

0.8.2A

  • Fixed an issue where the splash screen could appear white causing logos to be hard to see.
  • Made several spacing changes to the World > Talent screen
  • Added TikTok social media link to the World > Talent screen
  • Normalized all Soundtrack audio to -23 LUFS to conform with industry standards.
  • Completely Overhauled the Booking Screen(s)

