- Fixed an issue where the splash screen could appear white causing logos to be hard to see.
- Made several spacing changes to the World > Talent screen
- Added TikTok social media link to the World > Talent screen
- Normalized all Soundtrack audio to -23 LUFS to conform with industry standards.
- Completely Overhauled the Booking Screen(s)
Indy Pro '22: Rebirth of the Territories Playtest update for 20 August 2022
0.8.2A
