 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Don't Get Distracted update for 20 August 2022

Gamer level whoopsie

Share · View all patches · Build 9355040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I MAY HAVE RELEASED THE GAME WITHOUT THE TIMER SET UP SO THE NIGHT WOULD JUST GO ON FOREVER SORRY GUYS ITS 10 MINUTES STILL

Game has been updated and now ends properly lmao, might add an endless mode if anyone wants that

Changed files in this update

Depot 1773361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link