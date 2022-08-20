Update 1.040

New Features and Improvements

Corrections and Fixes

Units following other units stopped short of their target

Buildings blocked movement after they were burned, disassembled, or destroyed by siege weapons

Humans could leave walls by the crenelated side

Units did not update their pathing when a gate opened or closed

An open gate did not allow units to path through it after loading the game

Units took jagged paths through unbuilt buildings

Animals did not always avoid swamps

Units following a another unit too fast for them to reach could move away from their target

The damage bonus for charging speed was not always applied correctly

Warriors equipped with a set containing only an axe did not auto attack

Humans ordered to upgrade their equipment who were not wearing a currently defined equipment set did not pickup the best available replacement items

The 'Fire Resistant Ram' tech did not apply to existing rams

Catapults did not move out of their minimum range properly when ordered to attack a building

Warriors would no pickup equipment from multiple armories in some cases

The scenario AI did not equip their warriors with the intended ratio of melee to ranged sets

A workshop with two workers sent the apprentice out for resources it did not need

Workshops could become stuck in rare cases

The fletcher could store more items than other workshops

A resource could not be gathered from in extremely rare cases

When loading the game, animals could leave the building where they were working

An armory would not give items to a unit for a move order if that item type was no allowed at the armory

A cart could not carry out an armory move order if the item type was not allowed at the cart's armory

Armory move orders to destination armories that did not allow the item type were attempted to be carried out by workers

Humans picking up a sickle to work at a pig farm did not always return

Humans working at a building when ordered to upgrade equipment did not complete their orders correctly

Dead horses and oxen that could be looted were not removed when a building was built over them

The bonuses from horses and oxen helping plant at a farm were not always applied as intended

The group icon for fletchers and armorers did not show their crafter type icon

On the main menu technology plan UI, technologies disabled by choosing their exclusive alternative remained disabled when switching technology presets

The allowed item types at a cart's armory could be displayed incorrectly

The 'Selective Breeding' tech did not require 'Large Cart'

When a selected enemy unit is no longer visible, they are removed from selection

When a selected owned building is captured, it is removed from selection

Various shadow bugs fixed