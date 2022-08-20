Update 1.040

New Features and Improvements
- Added underground ore, indicated by ore spots on the ground near larger ore rocks
- Added a mine building, unlocked through technology, to gather underground ore
- Added the siege ladder, siege tower, and trebuchet and their relevant technologies
- Added mounting scorpions and catapults on towers, once the corresponding technology is researched
- Added 'Flaming Siege Shot', 'Curved Sword', and 'Adjustable Release' technologies
- Stockpile workers carry multiple resource types to the same destination
- Stockpiles and armories prioritize their move orders by quantity
- Units starting inside a building take a more efficient path to exit
- Greatly optimized the grouping of unit world icons
- Optimized spotting
- Various minor optimizations
Corrections and Fixes
-
Units following other units stopped short of their target
-
Buildings blocked movement after they were burned, disassembled, or destroyed by siege weapons
-
Humans could leave walls by the crenelated side
-
Units did not update their pathing when a gate opened or closed
-
An open gate did not allow units to path through it after loading the game
-
Units took jagged paths through unbuilt buildings
-
Animals did not always avoid swamps
-
Units following a another unit too fast for them to reach could move away from their target
-
The damage bonus for charging speed was not always applied correctly
-
Warriors equipped with a set containing only an axe did not auto attack
-
Humans ordered to upgrade their equipment who were not wearing a currently defined equipment set did not pickup the best available replacement items
-
The 'Fire Resistant Ram' tech did not apply to existing rams
-
Catapults did not move out of their minimum range properly when ordered to attack a building
-
Warriors would no pickup equipment from multiple armories in some cases
-
The scenario AI did not equip their warriors with the intended ratio of melee to ranged sets
-
A workshop with two workers sent the apprentice out for resources it did not need
-
Workshops could become stuck in rare cases
-
The fletcher could store more items than other workshops
-
A resource could not be gathered from in extremely rare cases
-
When loading the game, animals could leave the building where they were working
-
An armory would not give items to a unit for a move order if that item type was no allowed at the armory
-
A cart could not carry out an armory move order if the item type was not allowed at the cart's armory
-
Armory move orders to destination armories that did not allow the item type were attempted to be carried out by workers
-
Humans picking up a sickle to work at a pig farm did not always return
-
Humans working at a building when ordered to upgrade equipment did not complete their orders correctly
-
Dead horses and oxen that could be looted were not removed when a building was built over them
-
The bonuses from horses and oxen helping plant at a farm were not always applied as intended
-
The group icon for fletchers and armorers did not show their crafter type icon
-
On the main menu technology plan UI, technologies disabled by choosing their exclusive alternative remained disabled when switching technology presets
-
The allowed item types at a cart's armory could be displayed incorrectly
-
The 'Selective Breeding' tech did not require 'Large Cart'
-
When a selected enemy unit is no longer visible, they are removed from selection
-
When a selected owned building is captured, it is removed from selection
-
Various shadow bugs fixed
-
Catapults sometimes played their attack animation twice for one shot
Balance
- Humans who do not need to transport food, not including gathering, eat carried food before taking from stockpiled food
- Scenario AI set to equipment quality 'Medium' or 'Good' will use the 'Javelin Ankyle' technology
- Scenario AI set to equipment quality 'Good' will use the 'Flaming Arrows' technology
- Infantry using a spear deal counter damage to charging cavalry that hit them in melee; the 'Shield Wall' technology increases this damage
- The base warrior skill gain at the barracks is increased, and the effect of various bonuses to it is decreased
- Humans on a wall have a slightly increased spotting distance
- At a pasture, the master tamer's peasant skill increases the average quality of domestic animals created through taming at the pasture
- At a pasture, the master tamer's peasant skill is less effective as the number of animals increases; an apprentice tamer can help train several animals faster
- Siege weapon projectile splash damage is less effective and much more random
- Siege constructs slightly benefit from the warrior skill of their operators, and the operators gain warrior skill when attacking enemies
UI/UX
- Smelters change their icon to show that they are running and which type of ingot they are producing
- When ordered to disassemble a fortification, a human will disassemble all attached fortifications in the chain that are marked for disassembly
- Added an option to show or hide the world icons of siege construct operators
- When a stockpile or armory is selected, the 'UI Function' hotkey (default '~') toggles permission for all displayed resources or item types
- The Scenario and Free Build setup pages display the currently selected equipment and technology presets
- The equipment set UI in game updates the weapon selection buttons to reflect researched technology
- When hovering the cursor over an enemy domestic animal, a lasso rope icon is shown
- Improved the house icon
- Several technology descriptions are more thorough and clear
- The maximum number of forests in map parameters is increased
- Reduced the frequency of 'Starvation' messages
- Deselecting one construct when only constructs are selected does not switch to the attached tab
