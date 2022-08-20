 Skip to content

Ruin or Victory update for 20 August 2022

Update 1.040

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • Added underground ore, indicated by ore spots on the ground near larger ore rocks
  • Added a mine building, unlocked through technology, to gather underground ore
  • Added the siege ladder, siege tower, and trebuchet and their relevant technologies
  • Added mounting scorpions and catapults on towers, once the corresponding technology is researched
  • Added 'Flaming Siege Shot', 'Curved Sword', and 'Adjustable Release' technologies
  • Stockpile workers carry multiple resource types to the same destination
  • Stockpiles and armories prioritize their move orders by quantity
  • Units starting inside a building take a more efficient path to exit
  • Greatly optimized the grouping of unit world icons
  • Optimized spotting
  • Various minor optimizations

Corrections and Fixes

  • Units following other units stopped short of their target

  • Buildings blocked movement after they were burned, disassembled, or destroyed by siege weapons

  • Humans could leave walls by the crenelated side

  • Units did not update their pathing when a gate opened or closed

  • An open gate did not allow units to path through it after loading the game

  • Units took jagged paths through unbuilt buildings

  • Animals did not always avoid swamps

  • Units following a another unit too fast for them to reach could move away from their target

  • The damage bonus for charging speed was not always applied correctly

  • Warriors equipped with a set containing only an axe did not auto attack

  • Humans ordered to upgrade their equipment who were not wearing a currently defined equipment set did not pickup the best available replacement items

  • The 'Fire Resistant Ram' tech did not apply to existing rams

  • Catapults did not move out of their minimum range properly when ordered to attack a building

  • Warriors would no pickup equipment from multiple armories in some cases

  • The scenario AI did not equip their warriors with the intended ratio of melee to ranged sets

  • A workshop with two workers sent the apprentice out for resources it did not need

  • Workshops could become stuck in rare cases

  • The fletcher could store more items than other workshops

  • A resource could not be gathered from in extremely rare cases

  • When loading the game, animals could leave the building where they were working

  • An armory would not give items to a unit for a move order if that item type was no allowed at the armory

  • A cart could not carry out an armory move order if the item type was not allowed at the cart's armory

  • Armory move orders to destination armories that did not allow the item type were attempted to be carried out by workers

  • Humans picking up a sickle to work at a pig farm did not always return

  • Humans working at a building when ordered to upgrade equipment did not complete their orders correctly

  • Dead horses and oxen that could be looted were not removed when a building was built over them

  • The bonuses from horses and oxen helping plant at a farm were not always applied as intended

  • The group icon for fletchers and armorers did not show their crafter type icon

  • On the main menu technology plan UI, technologies disabled by choosing their exclusive alternative remained disabled when switching technology presets

  • The allowed item types at a cart's armory could be displayed incorrectly

  • The 'Selective Breeding' tech did not require 'Large Cart'

  • When a selected enemy unit is no longer visible, they are removed from selection

  • When a selected owned building is captured, it is removed from selection

  • Various shadow bugs fixed

  • Catapults sometimes played their attack animation twice for one shot

Balance

  • Humans who do not need to transport food, not including gathering, eat carried food before taking from stockpiled food
  • Scenario AI set to equipment quality 'Medium' or 'Good' will use the 'Javelin Ankyle' technology
  • Scenario AI set to equipment quality 'Good' will use the 'Flaming Arrows' technology
  • Infantry using a spear deal counter damage to charging cavalry that hit them in melee; the 'Shield Wall' technology increases this damage
  • The base warrior skill gain at the barracks is increased, and the effect of various bonuses to it is decreased
  • Humans on a wall have a slightly increased spotting distance
  • At a pasture, the master tamer's peasant skill increases the average quality of domestic animals created through taming at the pasture
  • At a pasture, the master tamer's peasant skill is less effective as the number of animals increases; an apprentice tamer can help train several animals faster
  • Siege weapon projectile splash damage is less effective and much more random
  • Siege constructs slightly benefit from the warrior skill of their operators, and the operators gain warrior skill when attacking enemies

UI/UX

  • Smelters change their icon to show that they are running and which type of ingot they are producing
  • When ordered to disassemble a fortification, a human will disassemble all attached fortifications in the chain that are marked for disassembly
  • Added an option to show or hide the world icons of siege construct operators
  • When a stockpile or armory is selected, the 'UI Function' hotkey (default '~') toggles permission for all displayed resources or item types
  • The Scenario and Free Build setup pages display the currently selected equipment and technology presets
  • The equipment set UI in game updates the weapon selection buttons to reflect researched technology
  • When hovering the cursor over an enemy domestic animal, a lasso rope icon is shown
  • Improved the house icon
  • Several technology descriptions are more thorough and clear
  • The maximum number of forests in map parameters is increased
  • Reduced the frequency of 'Starvation' messages
  • Deselecting one construct when only constructs are selected does not switch to the attached tab

