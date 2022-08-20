- Art touch up on small Enemy Turn art.
- High resolution small 5s art adjusted slightly.
- Difficulty selection/changes confirm words will now match difficulty coloring.
- Fixed glitch where resuming checkpoints when first booting up the game could cause
a glitch where you couldn't move heroes until passing turn.
Hero Lodge update for 20 August 2022
Patch 1.0.15c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update