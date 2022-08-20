 Skip to content

Hero Lodge update for 20 August 2022

Patch 1.0.15c

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Art touch up on small Enemy Turn art.
  • High resolution small 5s art adjusted slightly.
  • Difficulty selection/changes confirm words will now match difficulty coloring.
  • Fixed glitch where resuming checkpoints when first booting up the game could cause
    a glitch where you couldn't move heroes until passing turn.

