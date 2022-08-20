 Skip to content

Touhou Adventure update for 20 August 2022

Touhou Adventure 5.20

Share · View all patches · Build 9355028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all !

So this update is around NPCs

as you may know old NPC used to stand not doing much staying all day long outside not doing anything
well fear not, they move now !

Basically, each NPC will move from their home around 8 am and will come back home around 8 pm.
Some NPC like Reisen will go back to much longer distances.

I will add more complex NPC behavior later one, like shops being closed, some NPC moving around

I will unfortunately not have much time programming the game since i will start university this Monday, will still try to make as much as I can but I can't guarantee anything ! I hope you will understand

this update was really hard to pull off, I will be honest with you, mentally it's not going so well, and remaking all the sprites so I can make a top down and side movement took me quite some time

Added :

-All NPC behavior, except for Meiling, Meiling stays outside no matter what (i'm still figuring out what to do with her)
-TIme, you can now view time at any time. displayed as an in-game clock, you may not notice but the game also "display" a day system, by that i mean, the NPC will do different things depending on the day, monday, friday, sunday, and so on...

